National recognition for Lindenhurst program that assists elderly residents

Lindenhurst has been recognized by the International City/County Management Association for its Elderly Resident in Need program.

The village received the organization's community health and safety program excellence award, which recognizes local government programs that improve the community's safety, health and/or wellness or enhance the quality of life for the disadvantaged.

Residents through ERIN can receive well-being phone calls from police at predetermined days and times, and family members are alerted if no one answers.

Village Administrator Clay Johnson and Police Chief Thomas Jones will accept the award at the ICMA's annual conference Oct. 23 in Nashville.