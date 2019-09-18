National recognition for Lindenhurst program that assists elderly residents
Updated 9/18/2019 12:59 PM
Lindenhurst has been recognized by the International City/County Management Association for its Elderly Resident in Need program.
The village received the organization's community health and safety program excellence award, which recognizes local government programs that improve the community's safety, health and/or wellness or enhance the quality of life for the disadvantaged.
Residents through ERIN can receive well-being phone calls from police at predetermined days and times, and family members are alerted if no one answers.
Village Administrator Clay Johnson and Police Chief Thomas Jones will accept the award at the ICMA's annual conference Oct. 23 in Nashville.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.