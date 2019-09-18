Department of Health looking at construction site in connection with Legionnaires' outbreak

Kane County Health Department officials confirmed Wednesday they are awaiting results of tests at a construction site on Fabyan Parkway in Batavia to determine if it may be the source of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak at a nearby retirement home.

"The site was tested Tuesday," said Susan Stack, health department public information officer. "Nothing has come back from (the Illinois Department of Public Health)."

There have been 12 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease at Covenant Living at the Holmstad in Batavia and two confirmed cases outside the facility, according to the health department.

Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection people can get by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria.

"There's a water source on the (construction) site," Stack said.