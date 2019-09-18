Council clears way for release of sensitive reports on Koschman, McDonald deaths

JOE LEWNARD/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2011Nancy Koschman of Mount Prospect holds a photo of her son, David, who died in 2004 after a fight outside a Chicago bar.

Inspector General Joe Ferguson's reports on the police shooting of Chicago teen Laquan McDonald and the death of Mount Prospect resident David Koschman may finally see the light of day.

The Chicago City Council unanimously agreed to open that previously locked door, allowing Mayor Lori Lightfoot to continue her quest to deliver on her signature campaign promise to root out corruption and "shine the light" on wrongdoing.

McDonald was shot 16 times by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who is now serving a prison term. Koschman was killed in 2004 by a punch thrown by Richard J. "R.J." Vanecko, a nephew of then-Mayor Richard M. Daley. Vanecko twice was cleared by the Chicago Police Department but ultimately pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter 10 years after the crime.

