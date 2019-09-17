Lightfoot wants to ban use of marijuana in public places, ban sales in the Loop

Chicago would prohibit the use of recreational marijuana in public places by all adults and declare the sale of legal weed off limits in the Central Business District under new zoning rules drafted by Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The rules -- especially the ban in the Loop -- took a group representing the state's fledgling legal marijuana industry by surprise.

Besides being prohibited in the Central Business District, recreational marijuana also could not be sold within 500 feet of schools, within 1,500 feet of other dispensaries and in residential districts and buildings. Mirroring the state law, recreational marijuana use within the city limits would be banned entirely to anyone under the age of 21.

