Gurnee crash victim identified

The Lake County coroner's office on Tuesday identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Monday morning in Gurnee as a 50-year-old Gurnee man.

Alex Gamburg collided with a semitrailer truck on Route 45 just south of Dada Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

An autopsy indicated he died of blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said.