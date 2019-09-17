Gurnee crash victim identified
Updated 9/17/2019 7:53 PM
The Lake County coroner's office on Tuesday identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Monday morning in Gurnee as a 50-year-old Gurnee man.
Alex Gamburg collided with a semitrailer truck on Route 45 just south of Dada Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.
An autopsy indicated he died of blunt force injuries, the coroner's office said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.