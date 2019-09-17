Carol Stream man charged with providing drug that killed Hanover Park man

A Carol Stream man is being held in DuPage County jail on $1 million bail after being charged with supplying fentanyl to an acquaintance that resulted in a fatal overdose.

Mark Vecchione, 28, of the 500 block of Canterbury Drive, is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in the death of Logan Reiss, 30, of Hanover Park. Vecchione already was in custody on charges related to the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Authorities said Hanover Park police responded on July 29 to a call from a residence where Reiss was found dead. Police said they found plastic bags at the scene containing suspected narcotics.

They said their investigation, conducted with the North Central Narcotics Task Force, led them to Vecchione as the one who supplied the drugs that led to the overdose.

The following day, Hanover Park police and task force members arranged an undercover drug deal with Vecchione. They took him into custody and charged him with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Vecchione's arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 7 in front of Judge Robert Miller.