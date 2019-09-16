St. Charles panel suggests mixed-use development on former police station site

The relocation of the St. Charles police headquarters creates a downtown development opportunity that city officials say could alter the area's landscape.

Redeveloping the now-vacant station at 211 N. Riverside Ave., along with adjacent parking lots, is among the plan commission's recommendations for future downtown improvements east of the Fox River.

The suggestions, presented to aldermen last week, indicate a mix of uses would be appropriate, particularly commercial and retail space with upper-level hotel or residential units.

Members of the advisory commission have been discussing possible updates to the city's comprehensive plan, which initially was adopted in 2013 and acts as a long-range framework to help guide land-use decisions.

As the city's First Street project nears its final phases, officials are now focusing on redefining their vision for the core downtown north of Main Street, encompassing the riverfront and adjacent blocks between Second Avenue and Fourth Street.

The properties on the east side of the river long have served as somewhat of a municipal campus, containing city administration, law enforcement, fire and utility buildings, as well as public and city parking. The police department moved this past weekend into a new state-of-the-art facility at 1515 W. Main St., freeing what St. Charles leaders have called a "prime" piece of city-owned real estate.

The police station building is not of historic significance, but officials have recommended keeping it intact for now, should a developer want to incorporate it into a future project, said Russell Colby, community development division manager.

In addition to adding mixed-use developments, the plan commission recommended maintaining at least 60 feet of open space along the shoreline and widening the walking path. A piece of property east of Riverside Avenue could be conducive for a parking structure, Colby said, and two adjacent historic landmarks would be preserved.

Potentially affecting riverfront improvements is the Fox River Corridor Master Plan, which outlines several outdoor amenities and water activities that community leaders have proposed for downtown St. Charles, Colby said. If aldermen decide to move the project forward, some elements could be woven into open space or development plans.

Aldermen Ron Silkaitis and Art Lemke expressed concerns over parking availability, especially if the lot north of city hall is redeveloped.

Ideally, parking would be concealed and incorporated into any future mixed-use structures, Colby said, noting the location and phasing of construction would be important.

"With any type of project that's proposed, we'll need to analyze public parking and make sure it's adequate for what's proposed and existing," he said.

Alderman William Turner supported the plan commission's recommendations for the area -- as long as the work could move forward without public funds. The city already has made investments elsewhere, he said, and he wouldn't want to be involved in multiple incomplete projects.

"I think what you've got here is a good idea. If some developer comes along with his own money and had a viable plan to present to us, east or west of the river, I would take a look at it," Turner said. "But at this point, I would not commit any of the taxpayers' money until First Street is done."

The plan commission is expected to discuss possible land uses for the west side of the river next month, Colby said. That subject area includes the Carroll Tower senior apartments, Salerno's on the Fox, several parking lots, and other residential and commercial properties.

A comprehensive plan amendment would be brought back for city council consideration before the holidays, said Rita Tungare, community and economic development director. The city likely would issue a request for proposals in early 2020.