 

Rivers receding, but flooding problems remain in Lake County

  A pedestrian wades through water on Old Grand Avenue in Gurnee after the Des Plaines River overflowed its banks as a result of heavy rains in recent days. Gurnee officials say the river will crest by Tuesday and floodwaters will begin their retreat.

      A pedestrian wades through water on Old Grand Avenue in Gurnee after the Des Plaines River overflowed its banks as a result of heavy rains in recent days. Gurnee officials say the river will crest by Tuesday and floodwaters will begin their retreat. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  Sandbags surround Gurnee Community Church on Monday to ward off floodwaters from the Des Plaines River.

      Sandbags surround Gurnee Community Church on Monday to ward off floodwaters from the Des Plaines River. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  Sandbags surround Gurnee Community Church on Monday to ward off floodwaters from the overflowing Des Plaines River.

      Sandbags surround Gurnee Community Church on Monday to ward off floodwaters from the overflowing Des Plaines River. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  Holes on the eastern end of Crane's Landing Golf Course in Lincolnshire were flooded Monday, but waters were expected to begin their retreat Tuesday.

      Holes on the eastern end of Crane's Landing Golf Course in Lincolnshire were flooded Monday, but waters were expected to begin their retreat Tuesday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

Updated 9/16/2019 8:19 PM

Lake County officials and homeowners are breathing a sigh of relief after rain expected to hit the area Sunday never materialized, allowing the swollen Des Plaines River to begin receding.

But there's still plenty of flooding in Gurnee and Lincolshire to contend with, and high water and debris led the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to close the Chain O' Lakes to all recreational boating Monday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

About 150 Gurnee residents donated their time Sunday to fill sandbags for residents and business owners facing floodwaters. Jack Linehan, the assistant to the village manager, said the river is up to 10.52 feet, the highest it's been while remaining stable since Saturday.

"We haven't had many complaints from residents. Things are going really well," Linehan said. "This hasn't been as extreme as the 2017 flood."

Several businesses and homes on Old Grand Avenue and other smaller roads near the Des Plaines River remain sandbagged to keep the lingering waters at bay.

Access to the west entrance of Viking Middle School remains closed, so students and parents must enter from the east. All four Gurnee School District 56 buildings were open Monday, but parents were asked to allow for extra travel time because of the road closures.

Linehan said the village expects the river to crest and floodwaters to begin their decline late Monday or Tuesday.

The IDNR officially closed the Chain to boating, including nonmotorized craft, as of 3 p.m. Monday. The Fox River has been closed for boating since Friday due to hazardous conditions.

"Swift current, floating debris, submerged structures and piers have created conditions significantly hazardous to navigation on the Fox River/Chain O' Lakes from the Wisconsin/Illinois state line to the mouth of the Fox River at Pistakee Lake in Lake and McHenry counties," a memo from the state agency reads. "The conditions are also treacherous for emergency service personnel called upon to rescue persons involved in boating mishaps."

In Lincolnshire, the Des Plaines River was measured at 14.81 inches on Monday morning, which is below the major flood designation of 15.5 inches. According to projections posted to the village website, the river should crest at about 15.2 inches sometime on Tuesday.

The Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, which was evacuated Friday, reopened with normal business hours on Monday. The adjacent theater doesn't have shows scheduled for Monday or Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday.

Londonderry Lane between 45 Londonderry and Lincolnshire Drive remains closed. In Gurnee, Grand Avenue between O'Plaine Road and Route 21 remains closed as well as smaller streets near the river.

