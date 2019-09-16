Motorcyclist killed in Gurnee crash with semitrailer truck

A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in a collision with a semitrailer truck near Route 45 and Dada Drive in Gurnee, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 7:35 a.m., Gurnee police said. The truck's driver was not injured.

The Lake County coroner's office responded to the scene and is in the process of confirming the identity of the motorcycle driver, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Gurnee police.