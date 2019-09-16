Motorcyclist killed in Arlington Heights crash identified

Authorities today identified a 36-year-old Arlington Heights man as the motorcyclist killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on the village's north side.

Joseph Z. Leibovitz was pronounced dead at 4:26 p.m., about an hour after the crash near Dundee and Wilke roads in Arlington Heights, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

According to police, Leibovitz was traveling west on Dundee about 3:20 p.m. when a witness saw his 2005 Honda Goldwing motorcycle wobble and leave the roadway before crashing on the grassy shoulder on the north side of the road. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police Cmdr. Thomas Henderson.

Arlington Heights and Palatine paramedics treated the driver at the scene before taking him to Northwest Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.