Motorcyclist killed in Arlington Heights crash

A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon after losing control of his bike and crashing near Dundee and Wilke roads in Arlington Heights.

The driver, identified by police only as a 36-year-old Arlington Heights man, was traveling west on Dundee around 3:20 p.m. when a witness observed the motorcycle wobble and leave the roadway, police said. The 2005 Honda Goldwing motorcycle came to rest on the north side of the road in the grassy shoulder. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police Cmdr. Thomas Henderson.

Arlington Heights and Palatine paramedics treated the driver at the scene before taking him to Northwest Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Cook County medical examiner's office listed the man's time of death as 4:26 p.m.

The man was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.