 

Afeef cites activism, background in bid for Kane County state's attorney in 2020

  • Junaid "J" Afeef is running as a Democrat for Kane County state's attorney in 2020.

    Junaid "J" Afeef is running as a Democrat for Kane County state's attorney in 2020.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 
Updated 9/16/2019 12:21 PM

Junaid "J" Afeef believes he has the courtroom and law enforcement experience, along with the moral conviction, to be the next Kane County state's attorney.

Afeef, 50, of Elgin, is running as a Democrat and his experience includes serving as an assistant Cook County public defender and chief legal counsel for the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. He now prosecutes nursing home violations for the Illinois Department of Public Health.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The criminal justice systems has to be fixed," Afeef said. "The state's attorney's office has tremendous authority in deciding what charges to bring against a defendant."

A new state's attorney will be elected in November 2020.

Joe McMahon, who was appointed as state's attorney in late 2010 and reelected in 2012 and 2016 after running unopposed, is not seeking a third, 4-year term.

Jamie Mosser, a Campton Hills resident and former Kane County assistant state's attorney, is running as a Democrat and could face Afeef and others in a spring 2020 primary.

Afeef praised McMahon for his courage to prosecute former Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke for the murder of Laquan McDonald. In October 2018, a jury convicted Van Dyke of second-degree murder.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Afeef also sees the state's attorney's role as an activist and government adviser in addition to being a law enforcement officer.

"I have the moral commitment to address explicit and implicit biases that exist in our system," he said. "These are tough conversations to have. I have the background. The challenge is you don't have everybody on the same page and I think I can do that."

If elected, he said he will work toward ending mass incarceration, put justice ahead of winning convictions, protect all victims regardless of immigration status, and fight violent crime. Afeef noted his background working with Chicago Police, the FBI, Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center will help him combat crimes.

"The focus of our work was 'how do we address mass casualty violence?'" he said. "It's not the kind of thing that you see every day. But it's the kind of thing you don't address properly can lead to serious consequences."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
McMahon going into private law practice, has no plans to run for public office
Related Article
McMahon going into private law practice, has no plans to run for public office
 
Former prosecutor seeking Kane state's attorney post
Related Article
Former prosecutor seeking Kane state's attorney post
 
Elgin rally against hate urges residents to 'Be an Upstander'
Related Article
Elgin rally against hate urges residents to 'Be an Upstander'
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 