Rivers in area remain high, but flooding remains minor

Rivers in the Chicago area remained at high levels Sunday, with some street, parking lot and trail flooding, but no reports of the major flooding that leads to significant property damage. Rain early Sunday mostly was south of Lake County and so didn't add to the water issues there.

A National Weather Service alert for a flood warning and flood watch remains in effect, with river levels continuing to rise slightly in some areas through Monday, but the forecast is for dry weather the next few days as the storm water surge slowly works its way through the drainage system.

On the Des Plaines River, weather service predictions show water levels rising a few more inches in Gurnee and in Lincolnshire to crest on Monday just below major flood stage. In Des Plaines, projections show the river staying at about current levels a foot below major flood stage through Tuesday.

The Fox River was continuing to rise Sunday in Lake Villa and McHenry, where it is in minor flood stage, but was still a bit more than a foot below major flood stage. At Algonquin, the river was projected to rise over the next few days from about 11 feet to 11.5 feet, still a half-foot below major flood stage. In the Elgin area and Batavia, the river was near flood stage, while in Montgomery, it was in minor flood stage and projected to remain there.

An inundation map shows approximately 390 properties along the Fox River and Chain O' Lakes that could be impacted by flooding at the current projected water levels, according to information posted on the Lake County government website Sunday afternoon. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has closed the Fox River to boating, and the Chain O' Lakes is at no wake status.

While some road closures in Lake County have been lifted, closures are in effect near the Des Plaines River in Gurnee on Route 132 from Route 21 to O'Plaine Road, on Old Grand Avenue from Route 132 to First Street and on O'Plaine Road from Route 132 to Old Grand Avenue.