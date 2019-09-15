Arlington Heights Senior Center 'bears down' with Hampton appearance

The Arlington Heights Senior Center scored a touchdown in its effort to attract visitors who are just entering the second half of their lives.

Mike Ditka himself would have been proud at the center's effort to Bear down in its marketing effort on Sunday by presenting Dan Hampton, a member of the immortal 1985 Chicago Bears, to enthusiastic fans at the center, 1801 W. Central Road.

Hampton, who is approaching his 62nd birthday, spoke about what he is doing during the "second half" of his life, including playing in a band with Bears teammate Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

He joked, "The second half, the way I look at it, is the better half, because I don't have to hear Ditka every day."

Hampton praised the senior center, saying, "I am blown away by the facility, the wonderful people that are here to help you in all walks of life."

Program Coordinator Karie Van Grinsven said Hampton's appearance was designed to boost use of the center by younger older people.

She said the senior center is used heavily by seniors 70 years and older.

However, those who are in the 50-70 age range, like Hampton, tend to shy away.

She said, "The younger folks think, 'senior center. That's for old fogies. They play cards and bingo there.'

"Yes we do bingo. Yes we have people that play cards. We do so much more than that."

The center played the football theme to the hilt.

Visitors were greeted by employees and volunteers wearing referee jerseys and sporting whistles as they handed out information.

A sign in the lobby outlined the "game day lineup" for the afternoon.

Football-themed banners led guests through the halls and guided them to areas offering the lending closet, blood pressure screenings, the wood shop, library services and a billiards room.

Volunteers were on hand to offer information about Catholic Charities Northwest Senior Services and Northwest Community Healthcare.

The tour culminated in the "end zone," where Hampton spoke on a wide range of topics, including his disgust at the Bears' performance in the 2019 opener, the greatness of the 1985 Bears and his admiration for Walter Payton.

He said of Payton, "Never once did I hear him complain. Never once did I hear him blame. Never once did I hear him talking behind somebody's back. He was exemplary in all facets of life."

Addressing those who might be tired of hearing about the 1985 Bears, he said, "Well, guess what. Until you win another Super Bowl, you're going to hear about it."

He added, "That team was not an accident. It didn't just happen. The team was built directly by Jim Finks the general manager and George Halas and it took a while, just like it would in any community to build a school, a bank, a senior center, a successful company. That team was built the right way."

At the back of the room was his son Dan, who plays football for Hinsdale South and was wearing an Arkansas Razorbacks shirt.

Guests took photos with Hampton, who autographed precious memorabilia, including a copy of the Super Bowl Shuffle. Charles Thiry of Des Plaines had the "Danimal" sign his uncle's 1950s football helmet.

Among those meeting with Hampton was one of the chaplains of the 1985 Bears, the Rev. Thomas Rzepiela, who recently retired from St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine.

And Eric Podgorski of Des Plaines brought young sons, Colin and Ethan.

"I'm over 50; I'm interested to see what they offer," he said.