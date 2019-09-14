Gurnee teen sues over 'severe lung disease' blamed on vaping

Adam Hergenreder, 18, of Gurnee filed a lawsuit Friday alleging deceptive marketing drew him to a product that has left him with "severe lung disease." Photo provided to the Chicago Sun-Times

A Gurnee teenager is suing the e-cigarette company Juul, claiming he was a victim of deceptive marketing and that he suffered "severe lung disease" as a result of using the product, according to a lawsuit filed on his behalf Friday.

The suit, filed in Lake County circuit court, is part of a growing nationwide backlash against e-cigarette manufacturers, whose products have, according to federal health officials, caused an epidemic of vaping among American teenagers.

Adam Hergenreder, 18, had been vaping for about 2 years when he ended up in the hospital in late August, according to the suit. He was originally diagnosed with stomach flu. When his symptoms worsened, a CT scan showed the lung issues, according to the lawsuit.

Juul and others have argued their products are intended to help adult smokers wean themselves off traditional paper-and-tobacco cigarettes.

