Aurora police, firefighter rescue woman from Fox River Friday night

An Aurora Fire Department boat was at the scene of a river rescue of a woman Friday night. It took about 11 minutes for emergency responders to locate the woman in the water, but then four of them quickly got her out of the water. Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

Three Aurora police officers and an Aurora fire lieutenant rescued a woman from the Fox River late Friday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., Aurora's 911 Center received a report of a woman spotted floating downstream in the Fox River near the New York Street bridge.

Multiple officers responded, along with the Aurora Fire Department, positioning themselves on bridges downstream as they attempted to catch a glimpse of the woman, according to a police department news release.

The Aurora police department's Drone Team was also deployed, hoping that a bird's eye would aid in the search.

Approximately 11 minutes after the initial 911 call, an Aurora police officer saw the woman floating in the water in the 100 block of South River Street.

Aurora Police Officer Shane Leadbetter, Officer Jason Contreras, Sgt. Jeff Talley and Aurora Fire Lt. Steve Buono were able to run down to the bank of the river and pull the woman out of the quick-moving current, the release said.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics transported the woman, who was conscious and breathing, to an area hospital.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources closed the Fox River through Aurora to recreational boats on Friday until further notice due to the high water and increased current following recent rainfall.