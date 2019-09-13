Precautions in place after 3 gas main breaks in 3 days in West Dundee

Three gas main breaks along Huntley Road in three days have prompted crews to implement additional precautions as roadwork continues in West Dundee.

A gas line was damaged Thursday afternoon by an Illinois Department of Transportation contractor during a multimillion-dollar project to widen and reconstruct Huntley Road, according to the village's Facebook post. Gas main breaks also were reported Tuesday and Wednesday.

The three separate incidents resulted in road closures for several hours while emergency repairs were completed.

In a Facebook post Friday, West Dundee officials said Nicor Gas and the IDOT contractor are "evaluating what happened and why this has occurred."

To prevent recurrence, a Nicor employee will be on site for all excavation work, and the contractor will be required to participate in an excavation training class, according to the post. Nicor also is filing a complaint with the Illinois Commerce Commission for each main break and is seeking fines against the contractor.

West Dundee fire officials said there are no health risks to nearby residents.