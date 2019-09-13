Marriott Resort in Lincolnshire evacuating due to rising Des Plaines River

Rising Des Plaines River levels have prompted the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort to evacuate as a precaution -- one of the responses to heavy rains that hit the Northern suburbs overnight.

By noon Friday -- after another round of heavy rain overnight -- the river level was at 14 feet, at what is considered "moderate" flood level, according to the National Weather Service. But the river is projected to rise to 16 feet between Saturday and Sunday, at what's considered "major" flood level, the weather service said.

The expansive resort property, located directly west of the river and south of Half Day Road, had to evacuate in 2017 after floodwaters from the river and Indian Creek surrounded the resort and knocked out its power and phone service. It forced the evacuation of about 250 hotel guests, dozens of employees and Marriott Theatre ticketholders.

Lincolnshire Mayor Liz Brandt said with rising floodwaters on Friday, Marriott is being preemptive in telling guests to leave.

Besides the hotel, the Marriott Theatre canceled its Friday night performance of "Something Rotten!"

"You'd rather have people out of the hotel before Saturday," Brandt said. "If there's good news out of the situation, it's that we have time to prepare and it's not a dire emergency. They can take their time, get organized, and prepare for when it gets to the 16-foot level this weekend."

Officials at the Marriott, who were meeting with the village's public works department Friday morning as part of flood preparations, did not immediately share additional details.

Elsewhere in Lincolnshire, there's standing water on pavement and crews are clearing inlets and drainage structures, officials said.

Across the river from the Marriott, Lincolnshire Drive, Windsor Drive and Londonderry Drive are closed, and many residential backyards are flooded. The entrance to Wood Creek Courts is also closed; residents can use the emergency access to Nottingham.

Two pumps have been deployed to deal with the localized flooding, while officials are still discussing whether to do sandbags or take additional measures, Brandt said.

The village has received about 5½ inches of rain over the last two days.

More than 4 inches fell overnight in some parts of the Northern suburbs.

During the past five days, some Lake County towns recorded between 5 inches and 7 inches of rain.

Stretches of roads in Gurnee, Grayslake, the Deerfield area, Waukegan and Wadsworth were among those closed to traffic Friday due to water on the pavement. They included usually busy sections of Lake-Cook Road, Route 120, Route 137 and Route 132.

Updated road conditions are available at lakecountypassage.com.

Several houses in Waukegan had to be evacuated due to the heavy rain, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

In Wauconda, a no-wake order was issued Friday for Bangs Lake because of the rising water level there. The order, which means boats and other watercraft must keep speeds low, aims to protect shoreline soil from erosion. Boaters using the Circle Channel should operate cautiously, too, because some nearby residents have water over their seawalls, according to a post on the village's official Facebook page.

A no-wake order was issued for Island Lake's namesake, too.

A flood warning has been issued for the Des Plaines River from Gurnee to Irving Park Road in Chicago.

The river could experience major flooding this weekend, the National Weather Service is reporting.

In the North Libertyville Estates neighborhood near the Des Plaines River and Libertyville, water was pooling in yards Friday but hadn't yet flooded streets.

"Last night's rain did no more water damage than is usual for storms," longtime resident Mary Ann Phillips said.

But if the rising river breaches a levee there, "we will be in very serious trouble," Phillips added.

Daily Herald Staff Writer Russell Lissau contributed to this report.