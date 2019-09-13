Man accused of hogtying Aurora pharmacist during robbery

A Burbank man accused of hogtying a pharmacist and stealing prescription medications at gunpoint from an Aurora business is being held without bond in the DuPage County jail.

Authorities said Andrew Kerr, 35, of the 8000 block of Leclaire Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery in connection with the case.

Police said they responded around 10 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an armed robbery at the TeleScript pharmacy on the 3500 block of East New York Street. They identified Kerr as a suspect during their investigation.

Authorities say Kerr was armed with a weapon that may have been a BB gun and was wearing a hood and mask when he entered the pharmacy and tied the hands and feet of the pharmacist behind his back. He then hid the pharmacist behind the counter, took keys from the employee's pocket and stole multiple prescription drugs, authorities said.

They said he left the pharmacist tied face down and fled with roughly 25 bottles of drugs.

Aurora police talked to members of Kerr's family during their probe. Kerr called them later that same day and agreed to meet officers in Willowbrook, where he was taken into custody. Police said they found the stolen drugs in the car he was driving.

"It is alleged that Mr. Kerr armed himself, concealed his identity and threatened a man trying to make an honest living just to get his hands on illegal narcotics," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "This type of brazen behavior will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force and effect of the law."

Kerr's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of DuPage Judge Judge Jeffrey MacKay for arraignment.