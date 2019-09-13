Film crew goes on location in Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove will never pass for Hollywood East, but the village had its sliver of cinematic glory this week when a film crew landed within its boundaries. Police confirmed that a film crew used the department's lockup area.

"We approved use of that," Officer Meghan Hansen said. "And from there they reached out to a couple other places in town to see if they would be able to use parking lots for staging, lobbies for different scenes and some streets for driving."

She said the cinematic glory was short-lived -- the crew shot on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, they worked most of the day until about 6:30 p.m., and on Thursday they worked from about 1 p.m. until close to midnight.

The movie, she said, will be called "Later Days."

She said it is the third time this crew, which is based out of Chicago, has used the police lockup. One of the earlier films was 2017's "Surprise Me!"

Hansen said Thursday that the crew was based out of the Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road.

Buffalo Grove resident Lynda Lipski, who lives in the 200 block of Brunswick Drive, said she was leaving her house about 3 p.m. when she noticed the street was blocked off near Bank Lane.

"There were cameras and all kinds of people," she said.

She said her daughter recognized actor David Walton sitting in a car. They were told the movie is a comedy.

The crew resumed shooting in the evening under lights, leaving after midnight, she said.

James Kane contributed to this report.