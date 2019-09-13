Des Plaines church added to National Register of Historic Places

The First Congregational Church building in Des Plaines has been named to the National Register of Historic Places, just in time for the congregation's 150th birthday next month.

Construction of the building at 766 Graceland Ave. began in 1928, and it became the congregation's home just 11 months later.

The national register recognizes buildings and structures for their historical significance. It does not guarantee protection from reconstruction or demolition.

The selection came after local historian Brian Wolf spent months digging through the church's archives and using resources from the Des Plaines History Center to uncover the story behind the building he's known since childhood.

Wolf, whose great-grandparents were members of the church, especially was interested in the building's architecture. He noted nontraditional religious imagery and symbolism in the form of squares as characteristics that make the building stand out.

"It was more based on feeling than any kind of symbols you see in most churches," he added.

Wolf compiled his documentation and in late June submitted a formal nomination to the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council. There, the nomination was evaluated and unanimously recommended to the National Park Services for selection to the register.

Paul Meincke, a church member since 1987, said the building has been important to all Des Plaines residents, noting its use for nonreligious gatherings like Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and preschool programs, as well as its history as the birthplace of the Des Plaines Theatre Guild.

"When they built the church a long time ago they realized it has a role that would go beyond a house of worship," Meincke said.

Meincke is happy to see his church building gain recognition on a national level, especially as its Oct. 26 anniversary approaches.

"I think it's a great source of pride for this building that is the heart and soul of the congregation," Meincke said. "It's been such a vital part of the community in Des Plaines."

Wolf hopes the recognition will get people to appreciate not only First Congregational, but many of the other sites and structures in town.

"I think it's just important to recognize that there are a lot of beautiful places in Des Plaines. I think it will get people to take a step back and notice things," he said.