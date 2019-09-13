Classes to resume Monday at Marian Central Catholic

Marian Central Catholic High School will resume classes Monday, a week after lightning struck the Woodstock facility and caused extensive damage.

Crews have been assessing and repairing the damage to the chimney, roof, support beams, utilities and some interior rooms since the lightning hit a chimney about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9, school officials said. On Friday, administrators received the "all-clear" for the school to reopen Monday, interim Superintendent Vito DeFrisco said in a news release.

"Our facilities have been thoroughly inspected to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and visitors," he said. "This includes inspections from both the village engineer and the utility companies. Additional work will be required in the near future and we will provide clear details at that time."

Until that work is completed, students entering and exiting the building will be redirected from the main entrance at door 1 to the auditorium entrance at doors 7 and 8. The door 26 entrance will be open as usual.

Visitors and late arrivals will use the main entrance and be buzzed in from the office. All safety and security measures still apply.

An all-school mass with Diocesan Bishop David J. Malloy will be held before classes begin Monday.