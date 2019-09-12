Volunteer group to host book sale at Gurnee library

The Friends of the Warren-Newport Public Library group will host a book sale at the Gurnee library on Saturday. Friends of WNPL is a group made up of volunteers committed to supporting the library through fundraising, programming and raising awareness of library services. The group hosts the sale every quarter. The sale will feature books and DVDs. To browse the selection, visit Meeting Room A from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Warren-Newport Public Library is at 224 N. O'Plaine Road in Gurnee.