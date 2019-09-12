Ruptured gas line causes road closure in West Dundee for third straight day

Road construction on Huntley Road in West Dundee has caused gas main damage for the third day in a row, according to a Facebook post by the village.

Huntley Road has been closed between Tartans Drive and Sleepy Hollow Road. If access to your home is blocked, call police at (847) 428-8784 for assistance.

The roadwork was being performed by an Illinois Department of Transportation contractor, the village said. No health risks have been reported, according to the West Dundee Fire Department. The three incidents are separate, the village said.