 

Long Grove village board rejects recreational marijuana sales

  • Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob says he's confident residents in his conservative community will approve of this week's village board vote to opt out of recreational marijuana sales. Jacob, left, spoke to families and others at a ceremony last week that marked the illumination of the downtown's first streetlights.

      Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob says he's confident residents in his conservative community will approve of this week's village board vote to opt out of recreational marijuana sales. Jacob, left, spoke to families and others at a ceremony last week that marked the illumination of the downtown's first streetlights. Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Updated 9/12/2019 5:03 PM

Recreational marijuana stores won't be part of downtown Long Grove's revitalization or open elsewhere in the village.

Village board members this week voted 4-0 to opt out of the recreational pot sales. The casual use of marijuana becomes legal in Illinois beginning Jan. 1.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Towns can't outlaw its use, but can decide to prohibit businesses that sell it or restrict their location. Village President Bill Jacob said he's confident a majority of residents don't want pot shops in Long Grove.

"We're a pretty conservative town," Jacob said Thursday.

Village council members in Palatine, which borders Long Grove, agreed this week they want to see more research on potential local tax revenue and other aspects of recreational marijuana sales in town, which opens the door to a public hearing on the issue expected in October or November.

Similar discussions have been held by village boards and city councils across the suburbs.

Grayslake and Bloomingdale are among the villages that won't allow the sales. Buffalo Grove, South Elgin and Elburn officials have said they're likely to allow it.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Antioch to discuss marijuana regulations Monday
 
Palatine leaders want to see more research on pot sales
Related Article
Palatine leaders want to see more research on pot sales
 
'We can't just arrest our way out of this': Experts explore opioid epidemic in Schaumburg
Related Article
'We can't just arrest our way out of this': Experts explore opioid epidemic in Schaumburg
 
Suburban police hope saliva holds the solution to the marijuana impairment puzzle
Related Article
Suburban police hope saliva holds the solution to the marijuana impairment puzzle
 
Related Article
Elgin will discuss whether to allow pot sales
 
Related Article
Hanover Park still mulling pot sales in village
 
Naperville says no to recreational pot for now, while voters could get a say on it later
Related Article
Naperville says no to recreational pot for now, while voters could get a say on it later
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 