Long Grove village board rejects recreational marijuana sales

Recreational marijuana stores won't be part of downtown Long Grove's revitalization or open elsewhere in the village.

Village board members this week voted 4-0 to opt out of the recreational pot sales. The casual use of marijuana becomes legal in Illinois beginning Jan. 1.

Towns can't outlaw its use, but can decide to prohibit businesses that sell it or restrict their location. Village President Bill Jacob said he's confident a majority of residents don't want pot shops in Long Grove.

"We're a pretty conservative town," Jacob said Thursday.

Village council members in Palatine, which borders Long Grove, agreed this week they want to see more research on potential local tax revenue and other aspects of recreational marijuana sales in town, which opens the door to a public hearing on the issue expected in October or November.

Similar discussions have been held by village boards and city councils across the suburbs.

Grayslake and Bloomingdale are among the villages that won't allow the sales. Buffalo Grove, South Elgin and Elburn officials have said they're likely to allow it.