Former Mundelein trustee pleads not guilty to burglary, battery

Former Mundelein Trustee Dakotah Norton pleaded not guilty to residential burglary and misdemeanor battery charges Thursday, a day after a judge issued a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.

The charges allege Norton, 29, of the 500 block of Woodcrest Drive in Mundelein, entered an ex-girlfriend's Mundelein home without permission Aug. 5 and took undisclosed items. Police say Norton also pushed a child who confronted him in the home.

Norton's attorney, Daniel Hodgekinson, said Thursday he is awaiting police reports on case.

"This is first step in the legal process, and we are going to do everything we can to defend Mr. Norton," Hodgekinson said.

Norton was scheduled to appear before Lake County Judge Patricia Fix on Wednesday, but he and Hodgekinson missed the hearing, prompting the judge to issue a $100,000 warrant.

Hodgekinson said they were not made aware of the scheduled hearing.

"It was a notice issue, which we cleared up," he said.

Fix dismissed the warrant, and Norton was not taken into custody.

Norton resigned from the Mundelein village board in June 2017 while he was facing removal over repeated absences. He was elected to the board in 2015.

He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 24.