Ex-legislator's attorneys get more time to prepare for key hearing in 'revenge porn' case

Lawyers for disgraced former state Rep. Nick Sauer will have two months to craft an argument about why the case against their client should be thrown out of court.

Sauer, 36, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images accusing him of posting lewd images of two former girlfriends online without their consent.

He and his legal team, led by former judge Daniel M. Locallo, appeared in court Thursday when they sought additional time to prepare for a hearing on their motion to dismiss the charges.

Sauer is due back in court on Oct. 15 for a pretrial hearing. A trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 9.

The former state lawmaker resigned from his House District 51 seat last summer after a former girlfriend accused him of posting nude photos of her. The unidentified woman said Sauer created an Instagram account using her name and placed the images there to lure men into graphic discussions. Sauer, a Republican, was elected to the state House in 2016. He previously served on the Lake County Board and the Barrington Unit District 220 board.

As part of his release on bond, Sauer is barred from using social media and cannot contact either of his accusers.