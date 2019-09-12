 

83-year-old man goes missing from Des Plaines

  • Arthur Meyer

    Arthur Meyer

 
By Mary Norkol
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/12/2019 9:45 PM

Police are asking for help locating an 83-year-old man who was reported missing from Des Plaines.

Arthur Meyer was last seen at 770 Pearson St. in Des Plaines at 3 a.m. Thursday. He's around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to an advisory from the Illinois State Police.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Meyer is white and has gray hair, blue eyes and a gray and white goatee, the advisory said. When he went missing, he was wearing a dark blue T-shirt, shorts, black shoes and dark socks.

Anyone with information about Meyer should call Des Plaines police at (847) 391-5430 or dial 911.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 