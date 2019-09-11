'The world was forever changed': Elgin ceremony honors memory of Sept. 11 victims

The annual Patriots' Day Ceremony in Elgin remembered those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and marked the day the world changed forever.

"Eighteen years ago, on this day, the world was forever changed," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley told the audience gathered Wednesday at the Civic Center Plaza. "As cities across the nation pause for a few moments on this day to remember the victims, honor their lives and provide comfort and support to the loved ones they left behind, we also remind ourselves that some lives were lost in heroic, selfless acts that may never be known but provide hope for generations."

Lalley, Fire Chief David Schmidt and Mayor David Kaptain were among the speakers for the event, which also featured several patriotic songs by Melodie Rivera of Elgin, a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" by Elgin police Sgt. James Lalley and taps by American Legion Post 57 bugler Gordon Steinway.