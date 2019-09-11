 

'The world was forever changed': Elgin ceremony honors memory of Sept. 11 victims

  • Richard Moen of Elgin bows his head in prayer during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony on Wednesday, at the Civic Center Plaza. Moen is a member of American Legion Post 57.

      Richard Moen of Elgin bows his head in prayer during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony on Wednesday, at the Civic Center Plaza. Moen is a member of American Legion Post 57. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Melodie Rivera sings the national anthem Wednesday during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony at the Civic Center Plaza.

      Melodie Rivera sings the national anthem Wednesday during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony at the Civic Center Plaza. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Gordon Steinway of American Legion Post 57 plays Taps during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony Wednesday at the Civic Center Plaza.

      Gordon Steinway of American Legion Post 57 plays Taps during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony Wednesday at the Civic Center Plaza. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Elgin Mayor David Kaptain addresses the crowd Wednesday during the city's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony at the Civic Center Plaza.

      Elgin Mayor David Kaptain addresses the crowd Wednesday during the city's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony at the Civic Center Plaza. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Robert and Rosemary Holland of Elgin stand during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony at the Civic Center Plaza.

      Robert and Rosemary Holland of Elgin stand during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony at the Civic Center Plaza. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Elgin firefighter Mickey Widtfelldt sounds a bell honoring those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony at the Civic Center Plaza.

      Elgin firefighter Mickey Widtfelldt sounds a bell honoring those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks during Elgin's annual Patriots' Day Ceremony at the Civic Center Plaza. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 9/11/2019 4:54 PM

The annual Patriots' Day Ceremony in Elgin remembered those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and marked the day the world changed forever.

"Eighteen years ago, on this day, the world was forever changed," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley told the audience gathered Wednesday at the Civic Center Plaza. "As cities across the nation pause for a few moments on this day to remember the victims, honor their lives and provide comfort and support to the loved ones they left behind, we also remind ourselves that some lives were lost in heroic, selfless acts that may never be known but provide hope for generations."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Lalley, Fire Chief David Schmidt and Mayor David Kaptain were among the speakers for the event, which also featured several patriotic songs by Melodie Rivera of Elgin, a bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" by Elgin police Sgt. James Lalley and taps by American Legion Post 57 bugler Gordon Steinway.

