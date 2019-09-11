Stevenson students gather to honor victims of Sept. 11 attacks

Students, faculty and staff of Stevenson High School started their day early Wednesday to honor the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

About 200 people gathered in the Lincolnshire school's Garden of Peace, Hope and Remembrance to remember the attacks and their thanks to the first responders who continue to put their lives on the line.

The ceremony was organized by the school's Students Helping Soldiers and included a student performance of the national anthem by senior Samhita Madduru, a moment of silence and a short speech led by Dino Moran, a former marine and physical education instructor at Stevenson.

Current Stevenson students born into a war on terrorism, said Mora, who is a co-sponsor of Students Helping Soldiers. He noted how remembering the attacks that happened 18 years ago is becoming more and more difficult,

"Ever since that day our country has not been the same, our world has not been the same," Moran said.