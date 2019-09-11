 

Stevenson students gather to honor victims of Sept. 11 attacks

  • Stevenson High School senior John Raymond plays "Taps" during a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony outside the Lincolnshire school Wednesday. About 200 Stevenson students, faculty and staff joined local first responders and others at the event.

  • Stevenson High School student Ethan Meoman, 18, holds a flag Wednesday during a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony outside the Lincolnshire school.

  • A huge flag is flown from a ladder truck Wednesday as retired Marine Dino Moran, a physical education teacher at Stevenson High School, speaks to students and local first responders gathered in front of the Lincolnshire school for a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony.

  • Retired Marine Dino Moran, a physical education teacher at Stevenson High School, speaks to the assembled crowd Wednesday during a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony in Lincolnshire.

  • Stevenson High School students cover their hearts as the national anthem is sung in front of the Lincolnshire school Wednesday for a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony.

  • Stevenson High School student Samhita Madduru, 17, sings the national anthem Wednesday during a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at the Lincolnshire school.

  • First responders gathered with students in front of Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire for a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony Wednesday.

By Samantha Jacobson
sjacobson@dailyherald.com
Updated 9/11/2019 11:50 AM

Students, faculty and staff of Stevenson High School started their day early Wednesday to honor the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

About 200 people gathered in the Lincolnshire school's Garden of Peace, Hope and Remembrance to remember the attacks and their thanks to the first responders who continue to put their lives on the line.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The ceremony was organized by the school's Students Helping Soldiers and included a student performance of the national anthem by senior Samhita Madduru, a moment of silence and a short speech led by Dino Moran, a former marine and physical education instructor at Stevenson.

Current Stevenson students born into a war on terrorism, said Mora, who is a co-sponsor of Students Helping Soldiers. He noted how remembering the attacks that happened 18 years ago is becoming more and more difficult,

"Ever since that day our country has not been the same, our world has not been the same," Moran said.

