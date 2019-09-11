Some circling clouds, lightning seen during tornado warning in Lake County

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a tornado warning that lasted until 7:45 p.m., but no tornadoes have been confirmed.

ABC 7 Chicago reported that a cloud rotation appeared on radar, prompting the National Weather Service to issue the warning. Tornado sirens went off in several towns, but no funnel cloud sightings were reported as of 7:30 p.m., and no tornadoes were confirmed by the weather service as of 7:30 p.m., ABC said.

The Lake County sheriff's office said it had no reports of major damage or injuries but advised watching for additional storms. "If you see a downed wire - STAY AWAY and call for assistance," it tweeted.

Mundelein police posted on Facebook that it decided not to activate sirens. "We have been in communication with area towns and want to confirm no tornadoes were sighted," the post said. "This is why our sirens were not activated. We will continue to monitor radar and have officers placed throughout town looking for signs of actual tornadoes."

Severe storms are possible throughout northern Illinois Wednesday night, especially north of I-88. Stronger storms formed in southern Wisconsin in the afternoon. Another storm cell that is not severe was to the west near East and West Dundee as of 7:45 p.m., moving east into the Chicago area.

Storms produced lightning and some heavy rain, and the biggest risk to residents is flooding, the weather service said.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter," the service said. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

But there have been no reports of major damage.

The weather service gave advice if a tornado is seen or threatened: "Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."