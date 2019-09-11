Man faces fourth DUI charge, 19th charge for driving while license suspended

A 58-year-old Elgin man has been arrested and charged with his fourth DUI and 19th time driving while his license was revoked or suspended after a traffic stop last weekend in Elgin.

Daniel E. Turner, of the 1400 block of Misthaven Drive, is charged with aggravated DUI, driving while license suspended, illegal transportation of alcohol and traffic offenses after he was pulled over late Saturday night, according to Kane County court records and an Elgin police report.

Police stopped Turner about 11 p.m. at Spartan and Gail Shadwell drives after a resident reported an older model Chevrolet Trailblazer was driving erratically, according to a report obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

The officer smelled alcohol on Turner, who admitted drinking two beers and a shot at a friend's house. Turner also said he had insurance but no license and the officer saw three beer cans in the back seat, all still cold, according to the report.

Turner showed impairment in field sobriety tests and later admitted to the officer that he was drunk, the report said.

The officer ran Turner's information and learned Turner had three previous DUI convictions and 18 previous arrests for driving while license suspended or revoked, according to the report.

According to court records, Turner was on probation at the time of his latest DUI arrest after pleading guilty in June 2018 to beating a man with a metal tire jack in December 2016. Turner served 40 days in jail and was sentenced to two years of probation through June 2020 after pleading guilty to aggravated battery, a felony that carries a top prison term of five years, records show.

Turner is held at the Kane County jail on $40,000 bail, meaning he must post $4,000 to be released while the charges are pending. He is next due in court Friday and faces a sentence of three to seven years in prison on the aggravated DUI charge.