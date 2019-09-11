 

Lightfoot takes aim at costly perks and staffing requirements in firefighters contract

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Posted9/11/2019 10:05 AM

Runaway overtime at the Chicago Police Department isn't the only item in Mayor Lori Lightfoot's cost-cutting crosshairs. She also hopes to hammer out a new firefighters' contract that eliminates treasured union perks and outdated staffing requirements that cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.

"She doesn't want to have a confrontation, but she's a tough cookie, and there are some things in the firefighters' contract that don't make a lot of sense and should be changed," a mayoral confidant said Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Fires are way down. Emergency medical calls are way up. Yet, this is still a fire suppression department firmly planted in the 1950s and '60s. Changing that kind of encrusted tradition is extremely hard. But she's taking a hard look and trying to come up with a plan."

Sources said Lightfoot delivered her cost-cutting message in a recent face-to-face meeting with Jim Tracy, president of Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2.

For the full story, click here.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 