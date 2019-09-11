Feder: Ransomware attack reported at Entercom stations

Entercom Communications won't confirm reports that it has been crippled by a company-wide ransomware attack, affecting e-mail, internet, telephones, music scheduling, production, billing and other internal digital systems.

"We are experiencing a disruption of some IT systems, including email," a company statement said. "We apologize for any inconvenience and are working around the clock to resolve this issue."

On Tuesday RadioInsight.com reported a $500,000 ransom demand, which the trade publication said the company does not plan to pay.

Entercom Chicago includes all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, Top 40 WBBM 96.3-FM, adult album alternative WXRT 93.1-FM, country WUSN 99.5-FM, and classic hip-hop WBMX 104.3-FM.

A tip of the hat to WBBM Newsradio business editor Len Walter, who reported on the breakdown Tuesday and its impact on his own station.

