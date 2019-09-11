Anne Burke 'humbled and honored' to become chief justice of Illinois Supreme Court

Chicago Alderman Ed Burke was charged with attempted extortion earlier this year in federal court. Associated Press file photo

As chief justice, Anne Burke will be the chief administrative officer of the statewide judicial system. Daily Herald File PHoto

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke will become the next chief justice of the state's highest court.

Burke, the wife of indicted Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, has served on the court since 2006 and was selected by the other justices to serve as the leading justice. The position rotates among the justices based on seniority, and Burke will begin her 3-year term as chief justice on Oct. 26.

In a statement, Burke said she's "humbled and honored that my colleagues have chosen me to be the next Chief Justice."

"I will do my very best to live up to the high standards set by those who have preceded me and look forward to working with members of the judiciary, court employees and the Illinois bar to make the judicial system the very best that it can be," her statement continued.

Ed Burke, a 50-year member of the Chicago City Council, has been charged in federal court with attempted extortion.

