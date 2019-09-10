Man charged with endangering life of a child in Lombard

A Chicago man has been charged with endangering the life of a child after leaving a loaded handgun where a 14-year-old boy grabbed and fired it, authorities said.

Lombard police arrested Ronald M. Hoffman, 75, of the 0-99 block of West Chestnut Street, at 5:41 p.m. Aug. 29, according to DuPage County court records. Hoffman had stored a loaded firearm in a "kangaroo pouch" that was part of the front passenger seat of a car, authorities allege.

Hoffman also was charged with violating the Firearm Concealed Carry Act by keeping an unconcealed firearm in his vehicle, according to court records.

Both charges are misdemeanors. Hoffman was released on a personal-recognizance bond.

His next court date is at 9 a.m. Sept. 27.