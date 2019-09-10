 

Jordan pledges $1 million for hurricane relief in Bahamas

  • Associated Press/Feb. 12, 2019 Michael Jordan, who owns property and frequently visits the Bahamas, says as the recovery and relief efforts continue he will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify nonprofit agencies where his $1 million donation will have the most impact.

  • A road cuts through the rubble of homes destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Rocky Creek East End, Grand Bahama, Bahamas.

Associated Press
Updated 9/10/2019 4:14 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is pledging $1 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Jordan said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter through his spokeswoman Estee Portnoy that he's "devastated" by the destruction in the Bahamas, adding "my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Jordan, who owns property and frequently visits the Bahamas, says as the recovery and relief efforts continue he will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify nonprofit agencies where the funds will have the most impact.

Jordan added that "the Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."

