Company with ties to felon, former FBI informant buys vacant Elgin hospital campus

The former Sherman Hospital campus north of downtown Elgin was purchased by a company with ties to a real estate developer who is a former FBI informant and spent time in prison.

The 13.7-acre campus at 901 Center St., which includes three vacant buildings, was bought by Freedom Development Group of Chicago, said Rick Levine, president of Rick Levine & Associates, Inc., of Chicago, which handled an auction for the seller, Advocate Sherman Hospital.

The CEO and managing principal of Freedom Development Group is John Everett Thomas, the same John Thomas who wore a wire for federal authorities in the corruption case of Antoin "Tony" Rezko, a former adviser and fundraiser for former Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Thomas was convicted in 2015 of stealing $370,000 in tax-increment financing money from the village of Riverdale in the south suburbs. He got out of prison in 2017, according to media reports.

Thomas didn't return requests for comment.

According to documents filed Monday with the Kane County Recorder's office, the property was sold for $1.01 million to 901 Center Street Holdings, LLC. The LLC was organized Aug. 28 and its agent is Daniel Olswang, according to the Illinois Secretary of State's office. Olswang also is president and principal of Freedom Development Group, and the two companies have the same downtown Chicago address.

Olswang said nothing's been decided about the future of the site. "Ownership is still weighing its options as to what they are going to do with the property. There's a lot of different options on the table."

Olswang declined to comment on Thomas' past. "It's old news," Olswang said.

Thomas contacted the city to advise that Freedom Development Group was planning to purchase the property, but no plans for redevelopment were discussed, city spokeswoman Molly Gillespie said.

The new owners paid less than the $1.5 million suggested opening bid for the auction held in May. Levine described the property as "unique and hard to value."

Advocate Sherman Hospital spokeswoman Terri Hickey said, "We have worked with city officials and neighborhood leaders throughout this process and expect that they will collaborate with the new owners on a plan for development that benefits the community."

But Gillespie and K. Eric Larson, president of the neighborhood group, contradicted that.

"The city is disappointed Advocate Sherman did not choose to inform the city and surrounding neighborhood it was pursuing the sale of the campus to the Freedom Development Group after its unsuccessful attempt to auction the property," Gillespie said.

The neighborhood group in the past had a good relationship with hospital representatives but the sale was handled "at higher levels" and there was little, if any, communication, Larson said. "I'm not anxious but, honestly, quite surprised," Larson said.

Mayor David Kaptain said he and City Manager Rick Kozal were surprised to find out about the sale a month or so ago, after a real estate transfer stamp was submitted to the city. Neither met with the developers and didn't know any of their backgrounds, Kaptain said.

"It's been kind of mysterious," he said. "They never had a conversation with anybody. They never talked about what the property looks like, what is the sewer like, what about the water (services)? Those are the kinds of things you want to know about."

The property is zoned for use as a hospital and medical offices, so the new owners will require city approval before any redevelopment, with input from the neighborhood. The city's 2018 comprehensive plan calls for demolition of the hospital buildings and redeveloping the property into single-family homes and open space.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and Minneapolis Star-Tribune wrote about Thomas and Freedom Development Group when the company purchased an office building in St. Paul, Minnesota, last year. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal quoted Thomas as saying that "prison taught him to focus less on money and more on family, God, and being patient and cautious with his business dealings."

The Minnesota articles said Freedom Development Group had financial backing from T2 Capital Management, a private real estate investment firm in Wheaton. T2 representatives said Tuesday they have nothing do to with the Elgin property.

Freedom Development Group's online portfolio also lists properties in Chicago, Aurora and Waukegan.