Work on new Fox River train bridge will mean busing, delays Saturday

Completion of the first phase of a massive bridge project for Metra means some inconveniences for riders on the Milwaukee District West Line in Elgin Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Milwaukee West passengers who use the Elgin or National Street stations will be bused to and from a temporary boarding location. This will allow Metra workers to calibrate and test track and signal connections to the first of two new bridges.

Railroad officials also advised riders to expect some delays.

The commuter railroad is replacing the 138-year-old one-track bridge over the Fox River with two tracks. The upgrade will cut delays significantly for Metra riders on the Milwaukee West, which stops in Schaumburg, Roselle, Bensenville and other suburbs.

Busing will affect riders taking inbound trains 2706 through 2720 and outbound trains 2701 through 2719. Buses will take passengers using the Elgin and National stations on the west side of the Fox River to and from a boarding area at the Gifford Road rail crossing east of the river.

Inbound trains might have delays of up to 20 minutes. Outbound passengers should be on time until Bartlett station but afterward should plan for longer commutes of up to 20 minutes.

Workers began construction of the $34 million project in 2018. The second bridge should be completed in 2020.

The single-track bridge went up in 1881 and causes a significant bottleneck for the 50 Metra trains and about eight freight trains using it every day.

Revenue for the project are being shared through a federal grant, Metra and local sources, and the Canadian Pacific Railroad.

To learn more, go to metrarail.com/.