Six more Arlington Heights businesses fined for selling booze to minors

Arlington Heights officials fined six more businesses on Monday for selling alcohol to minors, part of the largest number of liquor license violations villagewide in recent years.

An annual undercover police department sting yielded 13 violations in 2019, as much as the previous four years combined. There were no recorded liquor license violations in 2018, two violations in 2017, six in 2016 and five in 2015, village officials said.

Mayor Tom Hayes, who also serves as local liquor control commissioner, imposed fines on the first six businesses during a hearing July 15. On Monday afternoon, he doled out fines for six other businesses. A 13th liquor license holder, California Pizza Kitchen, won't face any penalties because its downtown Arlington Heights location closed June 23.

The stiffest fine Monday was given to Courtyard by Marriott, 3700 N. Wilke Road, whose owners opted to take a $2,500 penalty instead of a two-day suspension of their liquor license. Hayes gave them that option since it is the hotel's second violation; the other was in July 2016.

"I took note they're a large corporation," Hayes said. "I hold them to a high standard."

The five other fines handed out Monday were for first-time violations: Birch River Grill, 75 W. Algonquin Road; Carlos & Carlos Ristorante, 27 W. Campbell St.; Nickol Knoll Golf Club, 3800 Kennicott Ave.; Osteria Trulli, 1510 E. Hintz Road; and Wrap It Up, 719 E. Dundee Road.

Those businesses were fined $750 each.

All also are responsible for $300 in attorney's fees, a $75 administrative fee, and a still-to-be-determined court reporter's fee.