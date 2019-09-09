Oakton lecture to focus on children of Holocaust survivors

Oakton Community College will present the public lecture "The Holocaust and the Second Generation: A Talk with Deborah Leonard," from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 12, in Rooms A145-152 of the college's Skokie campus, 7701 N. Lincoln Ave.

Leonard was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany in the aftermath of World War II. She came to the U.S. with her parents and younger brother and attended the University of Illinois, where she earned both a bachelor's and master's degree and taught at the university for several years before transitioning to corporate America.

"This is an event not to be missed," said Wendy Adele-Marie, Oakton professor of history and coordinator of Jewish Studies. "Deborah's ongoing mission in life is to share her parents' Holocaust experience."

"The Holocaust and the Second Generation: A Talk with Deborah Leonard" is sponsored by Jewish Studies at Oakton with a generous grant from the Oakton Community College Educational Foundation.

The next Jewish Studies lecture, "Unsilencing Women's Voices in the Holocaust," is scheduled 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Oakton's Skokie campus, in Room A167.