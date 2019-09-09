Marian Central Catholic struck by lightning, will be closed Tuesday

A lightning strike Monday afternoon has forced Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock to cancel Tuesday classes.

The chimney of the school, 1001 McHenry Ave., was struck by lightning about 4:30 p.m., causing it to break apart and damage the roof and several gas lines, according to Lt. Zach Batty of the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District.

Student athletes were at the school for practice, but nobody was injured, Batty said.

A repair estimate wasn't available, but school officials said the damage was "extensive."