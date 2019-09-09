Fox Valley police reports
Updated 9/9/2019
Kane County
• A resident of the 6N0-99 block of Ferson Woods Drive near St. Charles reported a case of identity theft at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday after learning that $5,000 was withdrawn from the resident's bank account without authorization on Aug. 27.
• A resident of the 0-99 block of Normadie Drive near Sugar Grove reported an identity theft at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after receiving an $1,292 invoice on a Verizon account that was opened without the resident's permission.
