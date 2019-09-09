Elmhurst teen charged with sexual assault released from detention

A 17-year-old Elmhurst youth accused of sexually assaulting a female high school classmate is being released from juvenile detention but will have to wear a GPS monitor, a DuPage County judge ruled Monday.

The teen also will have to undergo psychological counseling and be evaluated for potential drug and alcohol use, per the recommendation of a court psychologist who evaluated him on Saturday.

For now, the teen will not be allowed to exercise at an Elmhurst Park District recreation center, but Judge Robert Anderson said he will reconsider the request Sept. 18. The teen, who is not being named because he was charged as a juvenile, cannot return to his high school, where he is a senior, because his victim attends classes there, authorities said.

The attack occurred Aug. 31 during a party at the victim's house. According to Assistant State's Attorney Nick Catizone, others thought the teen was behaving oddly and made him leave.

Authorities said the teen kicked in a door and assaulted the victim, then took off all his clothes. Partygoers pushed him outside and he fell or jumped off a deck.

When he was arrested, he told Elmhurst police he had ingested LSD, Catizone said.

The teen is due back in court Oct. 10.