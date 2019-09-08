 

First Presbyterian Church of Libertyville still evolving after 150 years

Bagpipes ushered in the procession Sunday morning as First Presbyterian Church of Libertyville held services commemorating its 150th anniversary.

Longtime members, some who have been with the church for more than 50 years, stood as the procession marched into the sanctuary, led by church pastor the Rev. Brian Paulson and M. Craig Barnes, president of Princeton Theological Seminary.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Seated in the front rows were dignitaries, including Libertyville Mayor Terry Weppler, Libertyville Township Supervisor Kathleen O'Connor, state Rep. Mary Edly-Allen, Lake County Board Chairwoman Sandy Hart and Lake County Board member Jennifer Clark.

The church, which now numbers 1,350 members, has grown in ways its founders probably never imagined at its inception in 1869.

But, as its history shows, change and adaptation have been the church's hallmarks.

First Presbyterian was founded with just 15 members, 11 of them women, said Kirk Ergang, co-chairman of the church's sesquicentennial celebration committee.

"The first pastor, the only uniform he had was his Civil War uniform," Ergang said. "He was a chaplain in the Union army."

At the time, First Presbyterian shared a building with the Union Church on the site where the St. Lawrence Episcopal Church now stands, at 125 W. Church St.

It built its first church on Orchard Street in 1886, then acquired land for its current Maple Street church in 1925.

The timing proved fortuitous. A large fire swept through Libertyville two years later, gutting the Orchard Street building.

"In 1927-28, in a tough time to raise any money, money was raised to build what is now the chapel," Ergang said.

Today, the church gives back to the community and beyond, through mobile food pantries, shelter for the homeless, outreach programs and various ministries.

"Honestly, I believe that this is one of the finer Presbyterian congregations in the United States, because we have such vitality in outreach and service for our community," Paulson said.

First Presbyterian also has international partnerships with churches in Milan, Italy and Cuba, as well as closer-to-home relationships in Lake County and Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We feel a real sense of participation in other Christian communities as well," Paulson said.

Weppler recalled being a member of the church's Cub Scout pack 60 years ago. He called the church a cornerstone of the community.

"Churches provide a very important link in any community," he said.

For many, the celebration was something of a homecoming.

Prior to the service, a group gathered for doughnuts in the room named after longtime Pastor the Rev. Charles Dougherty.

The group included Dougherty's son-in-law, Grayslake resident Gerald Phillips, a 36-year member. Phillips met his wife, Debra Dougherty, through a young adult Bible study.

"It's been a central part of our life and faith," he said.

