 

'Wings and Wheels' a soaring success in St. Charles

  • Alvin Cole of Chicago places a 3-D printed pilot that was modeled after him in the cockpit of his Cessna 182 model plane before flying on Saturday. The Fox Valley Aero Club celebrated 90 years at the Wings and Wheels Festival of Flight in St. Charles Saturday with the Fox Valley Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America.

  • Planes sit ready to entertain as Fox Valley Aero Club celebrated 90 years at the Wings and Wheels Festival of Flight in St. Charles on Saturday.

  • Rob Getz of Prospect Heights watches his Cara Tucano model plane scream across the sky as he pilots it from just off the runway. The Fox Valley Aero Club celebrated 90 years at the Wings and Wheels Festival of Flight in St. Charles on Saturday.

  • A Tucano model plane makes a low pass over the runway at the Wings and Wheels Festival of Flight in St. Charles Saturday.

  • Dan Hodnik and his son Matthew, 4, both of St. Charles, marvel at the aerobatics of the model planes at the Wings and Wheels Festival of Flight in St. Charles Saturday.

  • Two model planes seem to cross the sky as the Fox Valley Aero Club celebrated 90 years with the American at the Annual Wings and Wheels Festival of Flight in St. Charles.

Updated 9/7/2019 5:51 PM

The Fox Valley Aero Club and the Antique Automobile Club of America joined forces Saturday near St. Charles for the "Wings and Wheels Festival of Flight," an event that featured more than 30 antique cars and in excess of 100 remote control model planes.

Held near the corner of Route 64 and Peck Road near St. Charles, the joint show was meant to highlight 90 years of the aero club's dedication to model aviation.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We enjoy every opportunity we can to share our enjoyment of our hobby and are dedicated to preserving the past. This is much like the Valley Aero Club. We look forward to helping them celebrate their 90th year," said Dan Sobczyk, president of the Fox Valley Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America.

Pilots from across the suburbs displayed their flight skills on aircraft ranging from foam planes to fighters and from 3-D stunt planes to flying lawn mowers.

An air show at noon began with a flying Chinese dragon and progressed through aviation history, followed by a candy drop for kids.

For more information, visit the aero club's website or the AACA's website.

