No injuries in St. Charles home fire Friday night

St. Charles firefighters are investigating a blaze late Friday in a home in the 200 block of Tower Hill Drive.

Two occupants were at home asleep at the time of the fire. They were awakened by the sound of the fire alarm, and one of them called 911.

They were able to self-evacuate with their two dogs, fire officials said in a news release.

At 10:14 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the house with an activated fire alarm.

They found heavy smoke in the house when they arrived at 10:17 p.m. and the alarm was upgraded.

The fire was located in the basement and brought under control within about 15 minutes.

Firefighters remained on the scene, checking for any extension and ventilated smoke. They were still on the scene as of midnight, conducting the fire investigation.

There were no injuries and the fire is not believed to be suspicious, according to the release. Loss as a result of the fire is estimated at $10,000.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by the Geneva, Batavia, Elburn and South Elgin Fire Departments.