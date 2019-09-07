Missing Downers Grove woman located safely

An 81-year-old woman reported missing from Downers Grove and possibly endangered Saturday has been located safely, authorities said Sunday morning.

Officials did not disclose further details, but said Sherrill G. Chillo has been reunited with her family.

According to police, Chillo went missing about 5:05 p.m. Saturday after walking west from the 1700 block of Virginia Street.

She has a condition that placed her in danger, police said.