Downers Grove woman goes missing
Updated 9/7/2019 9:35 PM
An 81-year-old woman is missing from Downers Grove and could be in danger, authorities said.
Sherrill G. Chillo was last seen about 5:05 p.m. Saturday walking west from the 1700 block of Virginia Street, according to an advisory from the Illinois State Police.
Chillo is 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, police said. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a pink robe and white house shoes.
She has a condition that places her in danger, police said.
Anyone with information on Chillo's whereabouts should call police at (630) 434-5600 or 911.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.