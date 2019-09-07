Downers Grove woman goes missing

An 81-year-old woman is missing from Downers Grove and could be in danger, authorities said.

Sherrill G. Chillo was last seen about 5:05 p.m. Saturday walking west from the 1700 block of Virginia Street, according to an advisory from the Illinois State Police.

Chillo is 5-foot-4 and 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, police said. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a pink robe and white house shoes.

She has a condition that places her in danger, police said.

Anyone with information on Chillo's whereabouts should call police at (630) 434-5600 or 911.