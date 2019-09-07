Body of missing Huntley teen found

The body of an 18-year-old Huntley man who'd been missing more than a week was found Saturday afternoon in Nunda Township, officials said.

McHenry County sheriff's deputies and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District firefighters were called to Nish Road and Highview Drive about 1:30 p.m. and found the body of Aidan M. Beckford, according to a news release from the McHenry County coroner's office.

Police and rescue crews had searched along the Fox River near Route 176 on Wednesday.

Beckford was reported missing Aug. 30 after an argument with a family member, police said. He didn't have shoes, a cellphone or a wallet at the time he left, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.